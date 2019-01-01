Selected by Advanced Seeds, Jack Plant is a sativa-dominant phenotype of Jack Herer. The strain is known to grow big and tall with epic yields that are resistant to mildew and mold, making it a great outdoor choice. Jack Plant’s flavor is earthy, piney, and woody, often reminding consumers of being in a pine forest. As for the high, it leaves people infused with energy and ready for any adventure at the park or in the mountains.