Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Selected by Advanced Seeds, Jack Plant is a sativa-dominant phenotype of Jack Herer. The strain is known to grow big and tall with epic yields that are resistant to mildew and mold, making it a great outdoor choice. Jack Plant’s flavor is earthy, piney, and woody, often reminding consumers of being in a pine forest. As for the high, it leaves people infused with energy and ready for any adventure at the park or in the mountains.