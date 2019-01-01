ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jack Plant
  • Leafly flower of Jack Plant

Sativa

Jack Plant

Jack Plant

Selected by Advanced Seeds, Jack Plant is a sativa-dominant phenotype of Jack Herer. The strain is known to grow big and tall with epic yields that are resistant to mildew and mold, making it a great outdoor choice. Jack Plant’s flavor is earthy, piney, and woody, often reminding consumers of being in a pine forest. As for the high, it leaves people infused with energy and ready for any adventure at the park or in the mountains.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review