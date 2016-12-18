ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jack Smack
  4. Reviews

Jack Smack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jack Smack.

Reviews

9

Avatar for akatll
Member since 2015
jack herer es una de mis cepas favoritas.. este cruce genético potencio increiblemente el sabor y fuerza del golpe.. ahora estará complicado seguir siendo fan sólo de jack herer
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Halfrican96
Member since 2017
T is an amazing strain wont lie but as I’ve smoked it it seems to hit my anxiety the more I smoke it went from being high when I hit it to just being anxious so yes warning to even seasoned stoners it can be a bit much
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for shadywhite
Member since 2016
Prepare to get something done around the house. This is my favorite flower now. I love tending to my garden and keeping the house clean while on this strain. Happiness and creativity is its specialty and it smells great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for boredd9499
Member since 2017
If you're looking for that social tree that can keep the party going this is it. Such a smooth smoke with an nice energetic high that also keep the munchies at bay. this is my #1 go to hands down
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for wefuxwitit777
Member since 2017
this strain is definitely potent 2 hitter quitter. i hav3 constant back pain and this was an instant reliever
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KushMage
Member since 2017
I'm personally a huge fan of Jack Herer and this bud smells strong with the Herer. Has that super sharp, poignant smell and has a very smooth taste that leaves your taste buds wanting an encore. The mind is sharp and induces a rush of positivity, creativity, and leaves an energetic trail that linger...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for SkeletonGrin216
Member since 2016
I deliver mail and when I get home, I can be wiped out sometimes. And when I smoke after work I can pass out. Not on this!!! It's like the energy drink of Maryjane. It's amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted