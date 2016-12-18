Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
T is an amazing strain wont lie but as I’ve smoked it it seems to hit my anxiety the more I smoke it went from being high when I hit it to just being anxious so yes warning to even seasoned stoners it can be a bit much
Prepare to get something done around the house. This is my favorite flower now. I love tending to my garden and keeping the house clean while on this strain. Happiness and creativity is its specialty and it smells great.
I'm personally a huge fan of Jack Herer and this bud smells strong with the Herer. Has that super sharp, poignant smell and has a very smooth taste that leaves your taste buds wanting an encore. The mind is sharp and induces a rush of positivity, creativity, and leaves an energetic trail that linger...