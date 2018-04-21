Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I utilized a water bong for this review. Aroma is very pungent, with diesel overpowering any skunkiness I might have a hint of. The texture feels a lot like Jack Herer or J1, for those that remember. Upon initial toke, the flavor is diesel, then sweet, then earthy. Burns nicely in the bowl. It feel...
Actually made me feel really relaxed and knocked my ass out which is something not a lot of strains do for me anymore. Definitely keep it on deck as a night strain though as it can couch lock you and make anything requiring too much focus or energy a bit harder to manage.
First of all I have to say I’ve been smoking bud for a good seven years so I’ve smoked my fair share of strains and seen soooo much weed, but the day I picked up this Jah Goo my jaw dropped at the sight of it, this bud was more purple then green, some bugs were purple completely! The crystals covere...