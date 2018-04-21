ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Jah Goo
  2. Strains
  3. Jah Goo
  4. Reviews

Jah Goo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jah Goo.

Reviews

18

Avatar for todd007e
Member since 2016
super light green and covered with sugar looking crystals Superior Taste of old school classic Crip bud LOL. felt it behind the eyes and relax the tension in my shoulders
Avatar for 918smokealot420
Member since 2015
This stuff is so good ! And very strong smell and beautiful purple hairs !
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cartkiller2
Member since 2019
Definitely a strong indica. Good for pain. Good for sleep. Also helps a lot with anxiety
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for chibdbeat
Member since 2019
Made me very sleepy but relaxed me quite well.
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Jobadiah07
Member since 2019
I utilized a water bong for this review. Aroma is very pungent, with diesel overpowering any skunkiness I might have a hint of. The texture feels a lot like Jack Herer or J1, for those that remember. Upon initial toke, the flavor is diesel, then sweet, then earthy. Burns nicely in the bowl. It feel...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dramaking1145
Member since 2019
Actually made me feel really relaxed and knocked my ass out which is something not a lot of strains do for me anymore. Definitely keep it on deck as a night strain though as it can couch lock you and make anything requiring too much focus or energy a bit harder to manage.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Blunt_30
Member since 2014
Very gooey, very calming. Made me relaxed and care free. Unique taste and smell. I get the diesel just not the skunk. More of a fragrant sweet smell with an earthy diesel taste.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ZacMC1997
Member since 2018
First of all I have to say I’ve been smoking bud for a good seven years so I’ve smoked my fair share of strains and seen soooo much weed, but the day I picked up this Jah Goo my jaw dropped at the sight of it, this bud was more purple then green, some bugs were purple completely! The crystals covere...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly