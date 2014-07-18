ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Jamaican Dream

Jamaican Dream

Jamaican Dream is a 90% sativa bred by Eva Seeds using Jamaican genetics. A subtle and sweet flavor carries you through to an elevated mood and weightless euphoria. The effects are light enough to start your day with, making this strain ideal for early treatment of depression and fatigue. Jamaican Dream’s pointed, compact buds will finish their flowering cycle after 42 to 45 days indoors, or at the end of September in outdoor gardens.

Effects

416 reported effects from 56 people
Happy 71%
Uplifted 62%
Energetic 55%
Relaxed 44%
Creative 41%

Reviews

89

Avatar for SpeedyOnion
Member since 2015
I usually prefer Indica strains, but as this is a Sativa dominant, I'm going to give it a 5/5 because it's great for what it is. Felt this in my head mostly. Not a great strain for getting that really relaxed, sleepy high, obviously. But it is light and happy. The smell is amazing. Smoky, with what ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Grunt0311
Member since 2015
Quick onset high. Makes for a great wake and bake for weekends. After vaporizing an oven full, I get relief from stress and day to day PTSD for about 3-4 hours. I also was very productive and focused. Great daytime strain.
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for nwsmoker
Member since 2014
I usually don't medicate with Sativas, but I have found anything crossed with bluedream is amazing. I picked up a solid eighth nug today and have rosined half of it. It's extremely uplifting with soothing pain relief non-drowsy. Leaves an amazing taste in your mouth and the exhale is exhilarating. I...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DaBinx
Member since 2015
This strain is very effective for how fast it flowers and being a strong sativa. Tastes mild, sweet, and unique. High is clear and creative. Does not blow your mind like 10 to 12 week sativas but no anxiety yet still upbeat. I would rate this strain less on flavor and effect but the fast flowering a...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for eddiev9914
Member since 2016
The taste was unreal, you can really take a hit and close your eyes and imagine you being on an island. I smoke this before working out and studying. Only down side is a slight headache after. But nothing another bowl can't fix.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Jamaican Dream

Photos

