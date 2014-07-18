Jamaican Dream is a 90% sativa bred by Eva Seeds using Jamaican genetics. A subtle and sweet flavor carries you through to an elevated mood and weightless euphoria. The effects are light enough to start your day with, making this strain ideal for early treatment of depression and fatigue. Jamaican Dream’s pointed, compact buds will finish their flowering cycle after 42 to 45 days indoors, or at the end of September in outdoor gardens.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings