Jawbreaker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jawbreaker.
Jawbreaker strain effects
Jawbreaker reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
v........a
July 3, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I am a daily smoker but this hits heavy, head heavy, and really is half and half. Felt both relaxing but productive and focused on my task. I was exhausted, smoked, and started cleaning my kitchen, completely forgetting how tired I was. Then I went to bed and instantly fell asleep. My friend who usually avoids smoking cuz he gets anxious actually really enjoyed this strain.
D........E
February 22, 2024
Creative
Focused
This is one of the best powerful strains around. I use it for everyday use and almost for everything pain,nausea, headache and when I can’t eat or sleep. This is my go to every time.
c........1
December 7, 2023
Very smooth toke with a heavy high. In my experience it’s great for bed time. Highly recommend
t........0
October 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
First time smoking this delightful flower. Grateful that I purchased a zip of this fruity green nugget. Burns a perfect white ash. Great to pass around with friends.
s........s
June 27, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
its a potent flower, i buy a eight of jawbreaker martianslab and uff is super good high. i recomended.
m........6
July 6, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
oh my oh my! I have to give it up to this JAWBREAKER! I like the fact that thus helps with pain and also iam able to focus! so far so good 👍! This is a #5 strain.....Story!! Ok so I ordered from my regular dispensary at 10:36 am today! I noticed that that I have not yet received my delivery and why is it taking more than the 1-2 hrs limit!? At this point I was getting dissappinted because this dispensary is ALWAYS GREAT TO ME!! So when I texted the dispensary, I immediately got a phone call from the AWESOME AMAZING MANAGER, I wish I knew her name! So she calls me and tells me I have a surprise please be at home! She is so AMAZING she showed loyalty by showing up to my home and showed loyalty by giving me AMAZING CUSTOMER SERVICE! This strain was introduced and I love it! I love it because it was introduced out of love and loyalty and also came from an AWESOME DISPENSARY! Thank you again! This strain is #1 Now!
s........0
June 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is a good one, the grape pie combo purple punch hits you in the head with a good Indica brain shift 🧠🥊
j........1
July 28, 2023
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I love it great pungent smell with a hard hitting yet energizing high