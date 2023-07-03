oh my oh my! I have to give it up to this JAWBREAKER! I like the fact that thus helps with pain and also iam able to focus! so far so good 👍! This is a #5 strain.....Story!! Ok so I ordered from my regular dispensary at 10:36 am today! I noticed that that I have not yet received my delivery and why is it taking more than the 1-2 hrs limit!? At this point I was getting dissappinted because this dispensary is ALWAYS GREAT TO ME!! So when I texted the dispensary, I immediately got a phone call from the AWESOME AMAZING MANAGER, I wish I knew her name! So she calls me and tells me I have a surprise please be at home! She is so AMAZING she showed loyalty by showing up to my home and showed loyalty by giving me AMAZING CUSTOMER SERVICE! This strain was introduced and I love it! I love it because it was introduced out of love and loyalty and also came from an AWESOME DISPENSARY! Thank you again! This strain is #1 Now!