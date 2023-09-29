Jealous Banana reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jealous Banana.
Jealous Banana strain effects
Jealous Banana strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Jealous Banana reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
M........n
September 29, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
After a wonderful hit of this I was lost in time and space. Being a chronic pain patient that is what you want. A distraction from your body. I wouldn't recommend it for trying to concentrate or do something which requires attention. It's definitely a heavy high.
e........y
November 16, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxing, Euphoric, great for your passenger princess during a long car ride
r........3
August 21, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Awesome. Must try.
r........7
December 13, 2023
Happy
Sleepy
huge dense flowers with kiefy crystals and very refined appearance. lots of bright greens and yellows. not extremely pungent but a little cheesy smelling and definitely gets the job done. relaxed within minutes, very happy, comfortable, sleepy and noticed a good amount of pain relief. no munchies for me personally which I'm appreciative of but big on the spaced out, timelessness feels.
S........y
December 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Absolutely amazing took me out & fell into the deepest sleep since being a teenager. Highly recommend for bed
c........s
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Primary Terpenes - bCaryophllene | 15.4mg/g limonene • 219mg/g linalool • 11mg/g Secondary Terpenes - 0.57% Farnesene | 0.49% Humulene | 0.29% Myrcene | 0.27% b-Pinene | 0.23% a-Pinene | 0.23% Terpineol | 0.23% Fenchol | 0.14% Nerolidol | 0.14% trans-Nerolidol | 0.1% Ocimene • personal experience of effects: - calming - contentment - focused - uplifting - stress-reducing - doesn’t weigh you completely down Overall, I can’t say there are any cons aside from a bit of dry mouth & easily susceptible to coughing due to the bCaryophyllene but it’s honestly a solid strain for alleviating anxiety, insomnia or pain.
c........0
March 21, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Awesome Experience
t........5
September 28, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
Im jealous that I cannot be this strain. 10/10