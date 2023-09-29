Jealous Banana reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jealous Banana.

Jealous Banana strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Happy

Relaxed

Jealous Banana strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    21% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

Jealous Banana reviews

September 29, 2023
After a wonderful hit of this I was lost in time and space. Being a chronic pain patient that is what you want. A distraction from your body. I wouldn't recommend it for trying to concentrate or do something which requires attention. It's definitely a heavy high.
8 people found this helpful
November 16, 2023
Relaxing, Euphoric, great for your passenger princess during a long car ride
4 people found this helpful
August 21, 2023
Awesome. Must try.
2 people found this helpful
December 13, 2023
huge dense flowers with kiefy crystals and very refined appearance. lots of bright greens and yellows. not extremely pungent but a little cheesy smelling and definitely gets the job done. relaxed within minutes, very happy, comfortable, sleepy and noticed a good amount of pain relief. no munchies for me personally which I'm appreciative of but big on the spaced out, timelessness feels.
2 people found this helpful
December 8, 2023
Absolutely amazing took me out & fell into the deepest sleep since being a teenager. Highly recommend for bed
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Primary Terpenes - bCaryophllene | 15.4mg/g limonene • 219mg/g linalool • 11mg/g Secondary Terpenes - 0.57% Farnesene | 0.49% Humulene | 0.29% Myrcene | 0.27% b-Pinene | 0.23% a-Pinene | 0.23% Terpineol | 0.23% Fenchol | 0.14% Nerolidol | 0.14% trans-Nerolidol | 0.1% Ocimene • personal experience of effects: - calming - contentment - focused - uplifting - stress-reducing - doesn’t weigh you completely down Overall, I can’t say there are any cons aside from a bit of dry mouth & easily susceptible to coughing due to the bCaryophyllene but it’s honestly a solid strain for alleviating anxiety, insomnia or pain.
March 21, 2024
Awesome Experience
September 28, 2024
Im jealous that I cannot be this strain. 10/10

