Hybrid

Jealous Banana

aka Banana Jealousy, Banana Jealousy Cake

Jealous Banana is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Banana Cream. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Jealous Banana is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Jealous Banana is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jealous Banana effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jealous Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by an outlaw biker, Jealous Banana features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Jealous Banana typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Jealous Banana is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jealous Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Jealous Banana strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Happy

Relaxed

Jealous Banana strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
Jealous Banana strain reviews15

September 29, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
After a wonderful hit of this I was lost in time and space. Being a chronic pain patient that is what you want. A distraction from your body. I wouldn't recommend it for trying to concentrate or do something which requires attention. It's definitely a heavy high.
November 16, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Relaxing, Euphoric, great for your passenger princess during a long car ride
August 21, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Awesome. Must try.
