  • Leafly flower of Jean Guy

Hybrid

Jean Guy

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 279 reviews

Jean Guy

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

Effects

Show all

1499 reported effects from 187 people
Happy 62%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 57%
Energetic 45%
Creative 43%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 31%
Dizzy 13%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

279

Avatar for skgb
Member since 2012
Found mostly in Quebec, Jean Guy is a strong sativa: gets you very high, euphoric and aroused then hits like indica leaving you staring into space sometimes. The high hits nicely and makes you able to function throughout the day since the sativa buzz sticks around longer than indica. It is known to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Dopesmoker666
Member since 2014
Si tu veux t'buzer, tu l'a trouvé.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for matpoulet
Member since 2015
Un genre d'OG Kush québécois! Avec un meilleur goût! Jean Guy est sous-estimé, je vous le conseille fortement. Petite dose pour une journée avec le public. Il se distingue avec sa beauté et son agréable odeur citronnée, mérite 5* !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 514MTL420
Member since 2014
Québec classic, thanks to Leafly for putting it up! Awsome smell of skunk and lemon (double your bags!). The high is very head-oriented and sativa-like, but you also get a good body-high (from the White Widow genes). Good for daytime smoke but only in small quantities, this is one of those sativas ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for BrookieNB
Member since 2017
Jean-Guy, hello, bon jour! I picked up two grams of Jean-Guy from a small dispensary on the way home after work. This is a new strain to me. I am new to medical marijuana and am steadily (slowly) learning about the many amazing strains available. Pouring the contents onto the table reveals a do...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Jean Guy

Photos

User uploaded image of Jean GuyUser uploaded image of Jean GuyUser uploaded image of Jean GuyUser uploaded image of Jean GuyUser uploaded image of Jean GuyUser uploaded image of Jean GuyUser uploaded image of Jean Guy
