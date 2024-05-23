Here's a revised review incorporating the additional details: --- **Jelly Donuts by Spacecow Double Dub - Strain Review** I recently got my hands on the Jelly Donuts strain by Spacecow Double Dub, and I have to say, it’s a treat worth savoring. I picked it up from Good Grades in Jamaica, Queens, and it’s easily one of the more memorable strains I’ve tried. **Appearance and Aroma:** The buds are beautifully frosted, with a mix of deep purples and vibrant greens that catch the eye. The orange pistils add a pop of color, making it as visually appealing as it is aromatic. When you crack open a nug, you’re hit with a deliciously sweet scent that’s a perfect mix of freshly baked donuts and ripe berries. **Flavor:** The flavor profile of Jelly Donuts is just as enticing as its name suggests. The first hit is like biting into a fresh jelly donut, with sweet berry flavors dominating the inhale. The exhale leaves a sugary, almost creamy aftertaste that lingers pleasantly on the palate. **Effects:** Jelly Donuts leans slightly towards the indica side, offering a balanced high that’s both uplifting and relaxing. The initial effects are euphoric and mood-boosting, which then gently transition into a calm, soothing body relaxation. It’s an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day or for a chill session with friends. Despite the indica influence, it doesn’t leave you glued to the couch, making it a versatile strain for both day and evening use. **Medical Benefits:** This strain is a solid option for those dealing with stress, anxiety, or mild aches and pains. The relaxing body effects combined with the uplifting head high make it a great choice for alleviating both mental and physical discomfort. **Overall:** Jelly Donuts by Spacecow Double Dub is a delightful strain that lives up to its name. Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or new to the scene, it offers a flavorful and balanced experience that’s hard to beat. If you’re in Jamaica, Queens, swing by Good Grades and treat yourself to this sweet and soothing strain—you won’t regret it.