Jelly Donutz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jelly Donutz.
Jelly Donutz strain effects
Jelly Donutz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
H........h
May 23, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
I’m sitting at my desk after consuming a few pulls from my water device. I’m ready to focus on some detailed work and my mental clarity is very focused and heightened. Relaxed enough to stay in my chair without needing to multi task. The flavors are rich and herbal, slightly nutty with a little fruitiness on the finish. Delivers a nice heady high. Smells like the jelly in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I’m a fan of this strain and would recommend to those special connoisseurs.
b........s
August 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Name says it for the smell. Amazing as soon as you open the pack. Relaxing and uplifting. 😎
d........y
December 12, 2023
Uplifted
Little anxiety in the beginning but overall nice high
c........t
October 6, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for introspection, but the hunger is unreal.
p........m
June 6, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
The cart leaves a berry & 'French Toast' kind of taste, with the aroma. You can feel tired or energetic, but it helps with insomnia & keeps you uplifted/happy. Jelly Donutz keeps you hungry & aroused at times but overall fun. Only leaveing a dry mouth & sometimes anxiety, or anxiousness. It's more of a 50/50 Hybrid than a Sativa Dominate in my experience.
k........0
August 25, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Here's a revised review incorporating the additional details: --- **Jelly Donuts by Spacecow Double Dub - Strain Review** I recently got my hands on the Jelly Donuts strain by Spacecow Double Dub, and I have to say, it’s a treat worth savoring. I picked it up from Good Grades in Jamaica, Queens, and it’s easily one of the more memorable strains I’ve tried. **Appearance and Aroma:** The buds are beautifully frosted, with a mix of deep purples and vibrant greens that catch the eye. The orange pistils add a pop of color, making it as visually appealing as it is aromatic. When you crack open a nug, you’re hit with a deliciously sweet scent that’s a perfect mix of freshly baked donuts and ripe berries. **Flavor:** The flavor profile of Jelly Donuts is just as enticing as its name suggests. The first hit is like biting into a fresh jelly donut, with sweet berry flavors dominating the inhale. The exhale leaves a sugary, almost creamy aftertaste that lingers pleasantly on the palate. **Effects:** Jelly Donuts leans slightly towards the indica side, offering a balanced high that’s both uplifting and relaxing. The initial effects are euphoric and mood-boosting, which then gently transition into a calm, soothing body relaxation. It’s an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day or for a chill session with friends. Despite the indica influence, it doesn’t leave you glued to the couch, making it a versatile strain for both day and evening use. **Medical Benefits:** This strain is a solid option for those dealing with stress, anxiety, or mild aches and pains. The relaxing body effects combined with the uplifting head high make it a great choice for alleviating both mental and physical discomfort. **Overall:** Jelly Donuts by Spacecow Double Dub is a delightful strain that lives up to its name. Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or new to the scene, it offers a flavorful and balanced experience that’s hard to beat. If you’re in Jamaica, Queens, swing by Good Grades and treat yourself to this sweet and soothing strain—you won’t regret it.
d........7
January 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Smooth smoke and tasty as hell!!! Nice energized feeling yet chill enough to kick back.
v........h
June 18, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
One of my new favorites. Got this from evidence bag… Half Oz Mini of Jelly Donuts. Love the taste nice hint of sweetness while still having the earthy weed taste. Very nice high