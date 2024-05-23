I’m sitting at my desk after consuming a few pulls from my water device. I’m ready to focus on some detailed work and my mental clarity is very focused and heightened. Relaxed enough to stay in my chair without needing to multi task. The flavors are rich and herbal, slightly nutty with a little fruitiness on the finish. Delivers a nice heady high. Smells like the jelly in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I’m a fan of this strain and would recommend to those special connoisseurs.