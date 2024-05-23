stock photo similar to Jelly Donutz
Hybrid

Jelly Donutz

Jelly Donutz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hella Jelly and Runtz. Jelly Donutz is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Humboldt Seed Co, Jelly Donutz features many diverse flavors. The average price of Jelly Donutz typically ranges from $45-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Donutz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Jelly Donutz strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Hungry

Energetic

Aroused

Jelly Donutz strain helps with

  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    18% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Jelly Donutz strain reviews17

May 23, 2024
I’m sitting at my desk after consuming a few pulls from my water device. I’m ready to focus on some detailed work and my mental clarity is very focused and heightened. Relaxed enough to stay in my chair without needing to multi task. The flavors are rich and herbal, slightly nutty with a little fruitiness on the finish. Delivers a nice heady high. Smells like the jelly in a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I’m a fan of this strain and would recommend to those special connoisseurs.
2 people found this helpful
August 20, 2023
Name says it for the smell. Amazing as soon as you open the pack. Relaxing and uplifting. 😎
2 people found this helpful
December 12, 2023
Little anxiety in the beginning but overall nice high
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Jelly Donutz strain genetics