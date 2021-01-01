Jelly Rancher reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jelly Rancher.
Jelly Rancher effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 14 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Jelly Rancher near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.