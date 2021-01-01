Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Jelly Rancher

Jelly Rancher

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 11%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Sleepy
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Jelly Rancher is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jelly Rancher - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Buy Jelly Rancher near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Jelly Rancher effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 14 effects
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress

Similar to Jelly Rancher

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Jelly Rancher reviews3

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight