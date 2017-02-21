We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Unexpectedly loved this strain. I like using this strain at pretty low diesel before social situations to curb social anxiety. Keeps me bubbly, talkative, funny, and upbeat without leaving me at all foggy or groggy.
Shiny, smallish buds, with big hairs. Smells sweet and citrusy. Almost like raisins and a little bit of orange. I smoked this late at night and was awake much longer than I wanted to be. Also smoked this at a party and it was great. I felt like this bud was a great match for me because of its energi...