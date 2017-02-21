ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jenny Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jenny Kush.

Effects

73 people reported 572 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 45%
Creative 41%
Stress 36%
Depression 32%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

93

Avatar for MmBliss
Member since 2018
One of my all time favorites. Perfect when pain and anxiety are out control. I go from shaking and crying to mellow and happy and ready to sing.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for binzy86
Member since 2011
Love this strain! Helps me keep my cool and do a 180 after stressful situations. Does sometimes give me a headache though.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for NaNaNaNa777
Member since 2019
Unexpectedly loved this strain. I like using this strain at pretty low diesel before social situations to curb social anxiety. Keeps me bubbly, talkative, funny, and upbeat without leaving me at all foggy or groggy.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for danielruiz
Member since 2019
A great balanced hybrid by Aeriz! I use Jenny Kush during the day time and find myself getting things done while continued to feel stress free. Highly recommend!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for cheem1776
Member since 2019
Shiny, smallish buds, with big hairs. Smells sweet and citrusy. Almost like raisins and a little bit of orange. I smoked this late at night and was awake much longer than I wanted to be. Also smoked this at a party and it was great. I felt like this bud was a great match for me because of its energi...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for changeofseasons
Member since 2019
good balance of sativa and indica
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mastee78
Member since 2016
One of my new favorites. I have extreme anxiety and depression. This strain makes you feel alive again! Keep yourself busy or you will fall into a daze on the couch!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for blackrice77
Member since 2017
Jenny maybe the best I have had for depression, a calming euphoria that does not slow you down. Do not pass us on this strain
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted