Jesse’s Girl by Peak Organics is the handcrafted indica-dominant cross of Black Cherry Kush and Purple OG. This heavy hitter exhibits dense purple buds that frost over with trichomes as the plant matures. Jesse’s Girl lets off a complex autumnal odor that contains hints of oak, spiced fruit, toasted nut, and earth. Enjoy this strain to help relieve stress and fatigue throughout the day. 

Avatar for PeakOrganics420
Member since 2016
Amazing smell and crazy dark very light high great for a long work day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GJLovesCannabis
Member since 2018
A rare find. Jesse’s Girl is quickly gaining notoriety in NorCal as a unique strain in many ways. It’s high cbd and thc content make it a perfect medicinal and recreational strain. It grows deep purple from the inside out unlike any strain I’ve ever seen. Sweet, subtle smoke fills the lungs and soon...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dborg
Member since 2014
This strain is very unique. I got mine organic (grown by Marley Natural) and it is super indica. Almost like Zkittles with the heavy onset, but more creative. I am feeling quite sloppy and giggly, too. Like I need a nap real bad. This is actually pretty good for socializing for being a heavy indica....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepyTalkative
Avatar for GMoney209
Member since 2015
Euphoric and delicious. Great bag appeal, smell, and taste. A good day time indica that’s high in CBD and that is the craziest darkest purple I’ve seen. Great job by the Northern California growers hat produced this great flower.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for The.Avid.Dabber
Member since 2014
Jesse's Girl is a great and unique strain. Jesse and the team at Peak Organics know what they are doing in the garden and are great people to boot! Will be on the lookout for this strain any chance I get.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Cherry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Purple OG Kush
parent
Strain
Jesse's Girl

