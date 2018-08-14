ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids

Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

328 reported effects from 57 people
Relaxed 73%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 36%
Giggly 29%

Reviews

91

Avatar for Midnyte003
Member since 2015
Great tasting and effects! Tasted like black cherry syrup before it's mixed with carbonation to make soda. Rolled this with a Blueberry Juicy Jay paper and it was amazing. No ashy taste, no skunky taste, just sweet berries. Worked great for my muscles, PMS, put inflammation down, worked as an an...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for historianerd
Member since 2015
A common 15$/g strain, when I got this bad boy at 10$/g, I was psyched. A relaxing body high that doesn't push you too far down the Indica hole, but let's you feel comfortable and eased. Had pseudo-Sativa like mental effects that brought me to an uplifting plateau.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for pcfisherman420
Member since 2015
Beautiful deep hued buds, with an awesome taste. the Grandaddy Purp genetics really come out on the taste. Burns slow n clean, helped my nausea i had for a few days that another strain couldn't settle as well. Black Cherry OG is added to my favorites list.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Samadhi82
Member since 2018
Wow, what a strain. Picked some of this up from OKind Dispensary in Sapulpa, OK. It was my first time coming across this strain and it came highly recommended by the shop owner when I asked him for a good indica dominant for evening use. The buds I received were on the smaller side but were impr...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gmancash1014
Member since 2015
I had just got this strain , and I got to say it is the strongest Kush I've ever tried , it starts at the mind and works its way to your body creating a relaxing numbing I'm your legs and torso , it smells strong and cherry like , very good cross strain 👌
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain
First strain child
Agape
Second strain child
Jesse's Girl
Photos

Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb! Check Out These Delicious Cherry-Tasting Strains
New Strains Alert: Green Lantern, Black Cherry OG, Cosmic Collision, Medibud, and More
