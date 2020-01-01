We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Jet-A was created by Exotic Genetix by crossing Gelato #33 and Tina. It holds fruity influences from its mother, which are backed heavily with a gassy influence thanks to its father. Jet-A is a great treat anytime you are looking for flavorful weed and a social high.