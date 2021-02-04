Jet Fuel Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jet Fuel Gelato.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
28% of people report feeling creative
Focused
24% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
8% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
8% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Nausea
8% of people say it helps with nausea
