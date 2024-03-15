Jet Fuel Pie reviews
Jet Fuel Pie strain effects
j........1
March 15, 2024
Focused
It was great
s........n
May 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is my favorite strain! It's very relaxing and cerebral at the same time And unlike many other strains, I don't really feel dizzy on this stuff. It's a delightful choice for PTSD.
a........2
Today
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Really impressed with this strain......very unique high....I like it