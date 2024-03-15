stock photo similar to Jet Fuel Pie
Jet Fuel Pie
Jet Fuel Pie is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. Jet Fuel Pie is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Jet Fuel Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jet Fuel Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Jet Fuel PieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Jet Fuel Pie strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jet Fuel Pie products near you
Similar to Jet Fuel Pie near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Jet Fuel Pie strain reviews3
Read all reviews
j........1
March 15, 2024
Focused
s........n
May 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
a........2
Today
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly