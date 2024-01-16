Jet Lag reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jet Lag.
Jet Lag strain effects
Jet Lag reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
O........0
January 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain for anxiety + depression. I got the CBX version of the strain. The lemon notes are obvious and taste amazing, it has a slight diesel aftertaste, but it’s not too strong. The first feeling you will get from this strain is euphoria, followed by intense focus, then sleepiness. I use this strain right after work, it curbs my anxiety and stress from the day, and doesn’t make you so sleepy that you can’t function. Definitely recommend for the connoisseur.
N........0
August 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Very similar taste and effect as Jet Fuel Gelato. Very euphoric.
j........h
February 16, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
This is a really cool strain. It definitely has a scent to it. It makes you focused and intent and then moves to energized and giggly to feeling more relaxed. It then tapers off after awhile into sleep. Good stuff.
e........6
July 18, 2023
I smoked a a dab of jet lag and it helped my anxiety and my pain I suggest jet lag to anyone that deals with anxiety and pain cuz it really helps and the high is amazing.
p........8
January 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Jet lag tastes good and makes me feel great. vaping from a cart. It helps with my nausea and takes the edge off my anxiety. def recommend for people that experience nausea a lot.
t........8
March 26, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Excellent strain. No munchies, not heavy at all. Although, it's not good for my Tourette Syndrome. Actually made mt tics worse, but there's a good chance i smoked too much. After 2 joints i was ticking out laughing my ass off. thankfully I live alone, with my cat Carl. definitely recommend!