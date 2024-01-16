Jet Lag reviews

Jet Lag strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Euphoric

Jet Lag strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    16% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Jet Lag reviews

January 16, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great strain for anxiety + depression. I got the CBX version of the strain. The lemon notes are obvious and taste amazing, it has a slight diesel aftertaste, but it’s not too strong. The first feeling you will get from this strain is euphoria, followed by intense focus, then sleepiness. I use this strain right after work, it curbs my anxiety and stress from the day, and doesn’t make you so sleepy that you can’t function. Definitely recommend for the connoisseur.
4 people found this helpful
August 8, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Very similar taste and effect as Jet Fuel Gelato. Very euphoric.
4 people found this helpful
February 16, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This is a really cool strain. It definitely has a scent to it. It makes you focused and intent and then moves to energized and giggly to feeling more relaxed. It then tapers off after awhile into sleep. Good stuff.
3 people found this helpful
July 18, 2023
I smoked a a dab of jet lag and it helped my anxiety and my pain I suggest jet lag to anyone that deals with anxiety and pain cuz it really helps and the high is amazing.
1 person found this helpful
January 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Jet lag tastes good and makes me feel great. vaping from a cart. It helps with my nausea and takes the edge off my anxiety. def recommend for people that experience nausea a lot.
1 person found this helpful
March 26, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Excellent strain. No munchies, not heavy at all. Although, it's not good for my Tourette Syndrome. Actually made mt tics worse, but there's a good chance i smoked too much. After 2 joints i was ticking out laughing my ass off. thankfully I live alone, with my cat Carl. definitely recommend!

