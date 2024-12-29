stock photo similar to Jet Puft
Jet Puft

Jet Puft is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Marshmallow OG x The Menthol. Jet Puft is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Jet Puft typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jet Puft’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Puft, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Jet Puft strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Happy

Jet Puft strain helps with

  • Cramps
    50% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
Jet Puft strain reviews2

Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Strong; fun to listen music and vibe out to all day. Had me very high for hours up as well
February 2, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
sweet
