b........6
April 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Smells sour but tastes mostly sweet, gave nice high, reminds me of runtz.
d........5
April 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
this is one of my favorites. it looks nothing like the nugget shown here. I've boughten and seen tons of this and it's always deep purple with orange hairs, just a beautiful flower. Theroy gets it right with this strain, fruity and diesel tasting hits leaves you high and ready to chill.
s........r
February 16, 2023
If you like Gelato, then this is a great strain to try! It’s spicy like Gelato but provides more of a head lift and functional high. One of my favorites
m........0
June 5, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
absolutely 😋 best and most potent live rosin vape cart I've gotten in awhile. If your a vet dabber like me you can taste all flavors of this strain, the sweet fruit of the purple punch and earthy sweetness of the sunset sherbet from the mai tai #4, and the OG DOM Gelato. ☆☆☆☆☆
8........y
October 29, 2024
Giggly
Sleepy
Good stuff
S........1
August 7, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Very relaxing strain. 2 dab hits and the warm blanket wrapped me up and kept me on point without a care in the world. A definite stash for the dab bar for sure.
7........m
October 8, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Well explained greatly experienced lol
t........e
October 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Not much flavor, but hits smoothly and doesn't leave a bad taste in your mouth. Feels great!