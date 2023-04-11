Jigglers reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jigglers.

write a review

Jigglers strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Giggly

Jigglers strain helps with

  • Depression
    57% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    42% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Cramps
    14% of people say it helps with Cramps

Jigglers reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 11, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Smells sour but tastes mostly sweet, gave nice high, reminds me of runtz.
10 people found this helpful
April 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
this is one of my favorites. it looks nothing like the nugget shown here. I've boughten and seen tons of this and it's always deep purple with orange hairs, just a beautiful flower. Theroy gets it right with this strain, fruity and diesel tasting hits leaves you high and ready to chill.
8 people found this helpful
February 16, 2023
If you like Gelato, then this is a great strain to try! It’s spicy like Gelato but provides more of a head lift and functional high. One of my favorites
5 people found this helpful
June 5, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
absolutely 😋 best and most potent live rosin vape cart I've gotten in awhile. If your a vet dabber like me you can taste all flavors of this strain, the sweet fruit of the purple punch and earthy sweetness of the sunset sherbet from the mai tai #4, and the OG DOM Gelato. ☆☆☆☆☆
3 people found this helpful
October 29, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Sleepy
Good stuff
August 7, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Very relaxing strain. 2 dab hits and the warm blanket wrapped me up and kept me on point without a care in the world. A definite stash for the dab bar for sure.
October 8, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Well explained greatly experienced lol
October 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry eyes
Not much flavor, but hits smoothly and doesn't leave a bad taste in your mouth. Feels great!

Buy strains with similar effects to Jigglers

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...