ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jilly Dawg
  4. Reviews

Jilly Dawg reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jilly Dawg.

Reviews

3

Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Good mellow high, notes of sour grape, and jellybeans... Good afternoon to evening high.. Recommended for rest after activities.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jitschick
Member since 2018
So since this strain doesn't have any medical effects listed I figured I'd share how well it worked for me. Despite taking my antidepressants as prescribed I was laying in bed crying until my friend came over with this strain. After we split a j I stopped being sad, felt well enough to move about, t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for smitty420ee
Member since 2017
I got 2 clones from a dispensary in colorado i am very impressed with the quality and smell/taste it is pretty amazing took about 65-70days to flower the buds get to be above average size and the plant really grows to be tall and nice bud/branch/leaf ratio the buds don't stay as dens...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
write a review