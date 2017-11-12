Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
So since this strain doesn't have any medical effects listed I figured I'd share how well it worked for me. Despite taking my antidepressants as prescribed I was laying in bed crying until my friend came over with this strain. After we split a j I stopped being sad, felt well enough to move about, t...
I got 2 clones from a dispensary in colorado i am very impressed with the quality and smell/taste it is pretty amazing took about 65-70days to flower the buds get to be above average size and the plant really grows to be tall and nice bud/branch/leaf ratio the buds don't stay as dens...