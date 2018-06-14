We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Found this one at SPARC in SF in 2015 I want to say. Super Sweet like and uplifting like a real candy rush.. this strain never disappoints. Slight grape taste depending on the grow methods used but one of my favorite hybrids, can smoke anytime of day and it will hit you just right
Sativa usually isn't my go to category..but this is really AMAZING! Uplifting, focused, eases the tension in the body as well as the mind! Helps with the pain without the drowsiness too! Perfect little buds all dusty and sticky at the same time, with sweet smell and taste. I am in LOVE like a giddy ...