- Herbal
- Peppery
- Pine
Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
945
JohnBoysReviews
carlsagan
WestAmericans
pottedplant
mishijuana
Find Jillybean nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jillybean nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Jillybean
Hang tight. We're looking for Jillybean nearby.