Hybrid

945 reviews

Jillybean

Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

693 people reported 5335 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 42%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

945

Avatar for JohnBoysReviews
Member since 2014
Wonderful lemon/orange citrus and sweet Jelly bean flavor from start to finish.. Overindulging will leave you drowsy and starving. This strain is great for shoulder pain and muscle spasms. A great day time napper or bed time med.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for carlsagan
Member since 2011
0.3 G in a vape. And after you finish the bowl. You start to feel a very sativa dominant effect. Uplifting, energetic, and happy emotions. As it begins to peak the sativa side starts fading out into a very strong indica side. All you want to-do is sleep or lay down. It crashes you down swiftl...
SleepyUplifted
Avatar for WestAmericans
Member since 2014
Very happy, very energetic, and very sex-inducing. Using the same amount as I would with any other strain in an MFLB, I came close to the too-much-energy-for-comfort touchpoint, which meant I had enough adrenaline for a panic attack, but since Jillybean left me so clear-thinking, I was able to count...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for pottedplant
Member since 2015
I was in a foul mood so I walked into the store and said "I'm cranky." Dude said "try some of this and I said "certainly sir" and now my mind feels like a carousel of pandas.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for mishijuana
Member since 2016
So I have this in the oil form and let me tell you firsthand.. this is the best aroma I have ever smelled when it comes to oil. Fruity and just pure. Like sticking your nose in a big top shelf bucket!! I heard a story about this strain. The lady who came up with it was named Jill. She was one of t...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Velvet
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Jillybean
First strain child
Jilly Dawg
child
Second strain child
Blue J
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing Jillybean cannabis
Celebrate Your Dad With a Cannabis-Infused Father’s Day
12 sessionable cannabis strains for a leisurely smoke sesh
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango
