Helped me so much with nausea and migraine. Snoop dogg OG and LA Kush Cake are my go to. I purchased this strain yesterday because I was out of my regular ones. I was suffering from severe migraines and nausea all day which is very rare for me. Taking pain meds, a nap, and also throwing up didn’t help at all. Then I smoked this in concentrate form and in 10 mins, my headache and nausea went away completely and was able to enjoy the rest of my night. Also had a great night of deep sleep. Added to my favorite list for sure!