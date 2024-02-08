Johnny Glaze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Johnny Glaze.
Johnny Glaze strain effects
Johnny Glaze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
j........7
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Best 1/8 I've gotten yet! Also very pretty with its beautiful snow dusting appearance all over those nice sized nugs!
c........s
February 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Not sure if hybrid, but the Johnny Glaze (THC 29%) flower is a sativa for me. Good daytime high with some hunger, relaxes you, keeps you focused, happy.
c........5
Yesterday
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Helped me so much with nausea and migraine. Snoop dogg OG and LA Kush Cake are my go to. I purchased this strain yesterday because I was out of my regular ones. I was suffering from severe migraines and nausea all day which is very rare for me. Taking pain meds, a nap, and also throwing up didn’t help at all. Then I smoked this in concentrate form and in 10 mins, my headache and nausea went away completely and was able to enjoy the rest of my night. Also had a great night of deep sleep. Added to my favorite list for sure!
w........7
December 16, 2023
Fast acting and smooth