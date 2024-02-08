Johnny Glaze
Johnny Glaze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Johnny Blaze and Glazed Cherries. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Johnny Glaze is a rare and exclusive strain from Ideal Farms, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Johnny Glaze is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Johnny Glaze effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Johnny Glaze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Ideal Farms, Johnny Glaze features flavors like citrus, basil, hops, cinnamon, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Johnny Glaze typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Johnny Glaze is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Johnny Glaze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Johnny Glaze strain effects
Johnny Glaze strain helps with
25% of people say it helps with Depression
25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with Headaches
