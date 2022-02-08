Jokerz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jokerz.
Jokerz strain effects
Jokerz strain flavors
Jokerz strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Jokerz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
n........s
February 8, 2022
Euphoric
Me and my girlfriend had this strain from curaleaf in New Jersey and saw white runtz in the lineage. We weren’t expecting too much cause we’ve smoked many California exotic strains but I shortly learned that I should have. Two hits in I was completely spaced out like I was shot into some kind of psychedelic realm. We both agreed we hadn’t been this high and that easily in a long time, short story this strain packs a high punch.
J........4
September 30, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Really been loving this strain, In my life I was dealing with many stresses, often times smoking this strain in the most real way made those feeling go away and leave me with this really healthy space to just reflect on life, In only beneficial ways. I very much recommend this strain for someone just looking to chill and heal. Ive never written a strain review in my life but this one just felt to good to not let others know about my positive experience.
B........2
April 11, 2022
Relaxed
Evening strain. Relaxing. Brow feels heavy, as if I could fall asleep, but too focused and alert to do so. Great for those who want to unwind after a long day, but still be able to get some stuff done before heading to the couch.
y........z
March 28, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very nice flavor but disappointing effects
a........u
March 17, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
has me confused standing in front of a mirror so i would totally say it’s valid
S........0
November 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
The best thing in my faded ass opinion is the smell. It’s a nice high just remember to pack two bowleshes tho and you’ll be chillen trust me I’m a stranger I wouldn’t lie to you.
e........0
February 24, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This is a BANGA and a I’m a VET anyone that says diff idk what ya looking for to get high but these days they think that sprayed weed is fire anyway THIS IS GAS !
A........e
April 21, 2022
Jokerz is a great indica dominant hybrid. With mild psychedelic effects from the synergy presented in the body and head highs. It will go unnoticed by those looking to get blasted but if you are more keen on your strains then this is great to change up the mind scape and elevate the times. Easy to get caught up in life off this, make sure all your ducks are in a row or you will be discombobulated off this!