Had this in badder form. Had to come back to write this review because I was smacked and kept getting distracted. The high hit like a ton of bricks all at once. Definitely not a creeper. I would say I enjoy Jordanz but it is probably best if you have nothing to do later lol. Sleepy + couch lock. I have cptsd and major depressive disorder. This helps me relax and get my head somewhere else so I don’t freak about stuff. Nose is good on it gassy and citrusy. Taste is eh. 8 out of 10 I would purchase for the right price.

