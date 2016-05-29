I was at Beaver Bowls, looking for an indica and Jager was the bowl of the day. It was a good deal, so I bought an eighth, out of which I eventually rolled a total of four joints. I also bought a pre-roll from High Quality Compassion of Hindu-Jager, a Hindu Kush X Jager cross that smokes a lot like ordinary Jager. I'm not really into the flavor game and my canna-palate is weak -- to me, weed tastes like weed -- but I can see how people get a sweet earthy vibe from the smoke. It wasn't unpleasant. The high, though, was very pleasant. It's a strong indica with a soaring, spacey head high. I usually smoked while giving my dog his last walk of the day, and about 10 minutes after smoking, I felt floaty, uplifted and heavy at the same time. The dimly lit trees, open starry skies and porchlit homes became more crisp and alive,. During the walk and in bed after I got home, I was listening to Juana Molina, a South American artist whose music is made up of many, many layers of sound, and, suddenly, I could hear individual riffs that, previously, had blended into the whole. After about 45 to 60 minutes, however, though the spacey head high continued, the indica body high kicked into fourth gear: a warm fuzzy blanket that had me content not to move a muscle. Dreamy and relaxing. Awesome stuff.