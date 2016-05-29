Jager reviews
F........j
May 29, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I'm going to give a full review of Jagermeister OG (yes Jager is OG) marijuana strain created in Southern Oregon. I known this strain like the back of my hand so without further ado-- *Origin: Southern Oregon (anyone who tries to take credit for this remarkable strain outside of Southern Oregon is just plain full of shit) *Appearance: darker green and purple oblong/pinecone tight buds with purple calyxes throughout with a very even coating of tricombs. Jager is slightly underwleming in bag apeal. *Smell: literally licorice and gas *Taste: literally licorice and gas. *Mold: highly resistant *Powdry Mildew: resistant *Yield: High *Outdoor: fantastic *Indoor: very good *Difficulty: fairly easy strain to work *Potency: thc- 19% cbd- 1.75 **Bottom line: I am a true OG nut and this strain is my favorite strain of all time straight Licorice and gas to the nose and lungs there's no mistaking Jager once you open the bag. Tastes just how it smells. Uplifting and extreley functional high. Not too couch lock, more of a clear than fubar high. But still some couch lock on the back end. If you ever come across this strain grab it up as fast as you can you won't regret it!
c........1
April 8, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I was at Beaver Bowls, looking for an indica and Jager was the bowl of the day. It was a good deal, so I bought an eighth, out of which I eventually rolled a total of four joints. I also bought a pre-roll from High Quality Compassion of Hindu-Jager, a Hindu Kush X Jager cross that smokes a lot like ordinary Jager. I'm not really into the flavor game and my canna-palate is weak -- to me, weed tastes like weed -- but I can see how people get a sweet earthy vibe from the smoke. It wasn't unpleasant. The high, though, was very pleasant. It's a strong indica with a soaring, spacey head high. I usually smoked while giving my dog his last walk of the day, and about 10 minutes after smoking, I felt floaty, uplifted and heavy at the same time. The dimly lit trees, open starry skies and porchlit homes became more crisp and alive,. During the walk and in bed after I got home, I was listening to Juana Molina, a South American artist whose music is made up of many, many layers of sound, and, suddenly, I could hear individual riffs that, previously, had blended into the whole. After about 45 to 60 minutes, however, though the spacey head high continued, the indica body high kicked into fourth gear: a warm fuzzy blanket that had me content not to move a muscle. Dreamy and relaxing. Awesome stuff.
T........n
May 10, 2015
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Holy Batman, Batman!!! Rolled a RAW Joint (Jager and Blue Dream) = Blue Jager with the cone tip and.... well.... Hol' on. You better move within' 30secs of smoking because u will get mesmerized by anything u look at. Body is pain free, glossy eyes, and makes me just want to sink sink sink
o........a
December 19, 2015
this jagermeister is a nice less potent relaxing strain with a distinct minty after taste... i have got to vape this. this high is not "couch lock" but chill and daytime functional sending a cool sensation thru your brain.
C........x
December 1, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This was such a excellent top-notch strain! This strain I had got was straight up from Southeast of Oregon of Nectar PDX. Organic grown and bred! I am an Oregonian myself and I've tried many strain and this is by far the best strain. First of all, this strain has such a dark, dense green color. The smell was super pungent too. Only downgrade was the taste, it had that metal taste, lil alcoholic taste of Jaegermeister. but don't let that stop you! It was also a super creeper, I didn't feel anything for an hour then it just suddenly hit me, BAM. I felt so mellow and relaxed. My entire body just felt mellow. It was such a great strain. 9/10
f........7
December 6, 2015
Relaxed
Tingly
Just got a couple z of this. Verry uniuqe strain. The buds were beautiful, perfect round buds, with bright barney purple blotches outside and a gooey purple inside. Extremly healthy,milky trichs cover the bud and leave the vibrant colors visible even without a bright light source. The smell is a piney diesely kush smell with hints of sweetnesd, maybe black licorice. The taste starts sweet, almost licorice or grape then finishes with that piney diesel flavor. Reminds me of a master kush or hindu kush, possibly in its genetics. The high hits you hard and fast. Super relaxing couchlock, but doesnt really put you to sleep, unless your inclined to do so. Awsome strain.
F........i
January 4, 2019
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
JGR is a very good indica for sex. It’s trippy, relaxing, and doesn’t numb things out. The only issue with it is that it’s super strong and might be too heavy for consistent nighttime use (if your goal is sex). And if you have it during the day, it’s hard to come back from it to do anything productive afterward. I hate criticizing a great heavy-hitter like this. But we rate based on how strains work for sex, and this one needs just the right circumstances to get the most out of it (like a whole day with no work, kids, or obligations). If you’re looking for a nighttime anxiety reducing ride to slumberland, this one’s a winner. We are 50-somethings who vape and have sex pretty much daily. All our reviews focus on our experiences mixing cannabis and sex. We only rate after using an oz so the reviews give a well-rounded impression that captures a strain’s potential, downsides, and typical effects.
t........r
October 3, 2015
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Its a cross between purple Hindu kush and bluedream I live in southern Oregon this strain was made is Selma originally a friend of mine knows the creator its very mold and mildew resistant it was bred outside and the buds are dense and no matter who grows it with what nutes it always tastes smells and looks the same