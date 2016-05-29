IndicaTHC 21%CBG 1%
Jager
aka Jagermeister, Jager Kush, JGR
Jager, also known as "Jagermeister," "Jager Kush," and "JGR" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing LA Confidential and Blue Dream. This strain produces full-body effects that are relaxing but not sedating. Jager tastes and smells like black licorice. This strain was named after the dark acloholic beverage from Germany. Jager is best enjoyed during the evening hours.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to JagerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Jager strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jager products near you
Similar to Jager near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Jager strain reviews367
Read all reviews
F........j
May 29, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
c........1
April 8, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
T........n
May 10, 2015
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed