Juanita
aka Juanita La Lagrimosa
Juanita strain effects
Juanita strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Juanita strain reviews8
k........1
December 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
L........i
October 11, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
b........8
December 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed