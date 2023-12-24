Juanita reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Juanita.
Juanita strain effects
Juanita strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Juanita reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........1
December 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Pretty solid high. Perfect for working.
L........i
October 11, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Very good, perfect funny high.
b........8
December 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Te taste was amazing and I also got really good high.
p........6
December 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Dry eyes
Such an enrtgetic and amazing high. Perfect for day. I'm shocked.
g........e
December 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Pretty dominant sativa. Energetic high.
o........y
December 24, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Really good strain for stress. I hit a little bit and im fried.
d........0
September 21, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Honestly one of the best flowers i smoked in in the past year. Got me feeling very euphoric and happy and the flavour and smell are (for me) flowery with a hint of lavender and lime