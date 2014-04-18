We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Jules_11-11
Member since 2018
I’m was so unbelievably happy with Juliet’s Poison it was great for daytime, helps with pain anxiety and I never got too tired from it, though it did not make my mind race... It was great for work purposes and kept me happy, bubbly, energetic, and smiling... That was also my first trip to a dispensa...
This is my new favorite strain. It’s the perfect hybrid. If you smoke a lot of it and just want to be completely lazy, this is good for couch melting. If you want to be energized, focused, and productive, it’s perfect for that as well. The high I received from this is very controlled, depending on h...
haven't had a bad experience on this strain, i feel so uplifted and i suffer from fatigue and i felt so alert. Everything is so pretty on this strain the world seemed so much brighter and i remember looking at the sky and it looked so bright. It's great in social situations and i feel so giggly and ...