Juliet reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Juliet.

Reviews

20

Avatar for Jules_11-11
Member since 2018
I’m was so unbelievably happy with Juliet’s Poison it was great for daytime, helps with pain anxiety and I never got too tired from it, though it did not make my mind race... It was great for work purposes and kept me happy, bubbly, energetic, and smiling... That was also my first trip to a dispensa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for sugarmama4
Member since 2017
This is my new favorite strain. It’s the perfect hybrid. If you smoke a lot of it and just want to be completely lazy, this is good for couch melting. If you want to be energized, focused, and productive, it’s perfect for that as well. The high I received from this is very controlled, depending on h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Super smooth, but head and body hitting high...great for doing almost anything from hobbies to outdoor activities, Nice earthy, piney, sweet smell and aroma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for maddy.1
Member since 2017
haven't had a bad experience on this strain, i feel so uplifted and i suffer from fatigue and i felt so alert. Everything is so pretty on this strain the world seemed so much brighter and i remember looking at the sky and it looked so bright. It's great in social situations and i feel so giggly and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for woundedwolf
Member since 2015
Juliet packs a punch! Definitely a strain for night time for the backwards me! Pairing Juliet and Rubicon is a winning duo!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for busyglide
Member since 2016
First smoke was smooth and I immediately felt my eye tingle, I loved feeling super calm and my mind was surprisingly clear. Towards the end, I got a little nauseous...that was the only bummer.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for scarecrow59
Member since 2016
Best I've had for my stump phantom pain that has a great taste too!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for BoxBanger
Member since 2015
This is now my go to strain. Pain left my body, recovering from back surgery I felt awesome. Also made me happy and alive.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted