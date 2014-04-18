ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Juliet

Juliet

Juliet is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Cinderella 99 and NYC Diesel that uplifts both mind and body with a sweet berry aroma. A subtle buzz of cerebral energy promotes focus and sharpens the senses in a comfortable psychoactive experience conducive to social activities. Juliet’s happy calm may be useful for patients treating mood and stress disorders like anxiety and depression.

I suffer from major depressive disorder, anxiety, and panic disorder with agoraphobia. I didn't think it was possible but this strain makes me feel NORMAL.
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
probably in my top 3 of all time..very smooth flavor and draw from the bong with no coughing.. i agree with the other reviewer - this is a very different strain from what you might be accustomed to smoking. And that's a good thing-not bad. For me Juliet makes me feel extremely happy and focused. Se...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Very different strain. It definitely has a sativa kick that makes things brighter but the effect is a little on the light side (for me) but this particular flower earns a second look very reliable medication for anyone. Right now its like the RC cola of the dispensaries but hopefully this cute littl...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
I’m was so unbelievably happy with Juliet’s Poison it was great for daytime, helps with pain anxiety and I never got too tired from it, though it did not make my mind race... It was great for work purposes and kept me happy, bubbly, energetic, and smiling... That was also my first trip to a dispensa...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
I was given a bud of Juliet a couple of years ago and have been searching for it ever since. I had more fun after using Juliet than I'd had in a while. It gave me energy, made me happy and I got my loooonnng list of chores done in no time! I also just wanted to mess with my friends and be an inst...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Lineage

NYC Diesel
Cinderella 99
Juliet

