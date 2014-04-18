Juliet is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Cinderella 99 and NYC Diesel that uplifts both mind and body with a sweet berry aroma. A subtle buzz of cerebral energy promotes focus and sharpens the senses in a comfortable psychoactive experience conducive to social activities. Juliet’s happy calm may be useful for patients treating mood and stress disorders like anxiety and depression.
