Jupiter Jack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jupiter Jack.
Jupiter Jack strain effects
c........e
June 8, 2024
Tingly
Anxious
this strain really contributed to and increase in anxiety and paranoia. I could objectively identify how paranoid I was becoming. that isn’t something I usually experience.
S........1
January 16, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Love this strain!!! Got that old school jack herer taste/smell/terps/high with a slightly more citrusy/sweeter smell. The kind of stativa that knocks you out!!!
j........6
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I love this strain. My weed preference sways from a sativa lover to a indicia person depending on my mood. This strain is what I look for in a sativa. super heady and strong makes you feel stupid and in my opinion lays me out more then a indicia strain would. Very hard to function of this one but is the best wake and bake I've ever had. Its easy to focus on work and stuff like that but communicating is hard because I can't remember anything. In all a very intense sativa. This strain is very fuel like with lemon hits that burn your nose. When you inhale this strain you feel the euphoria in your lungs and its not a creeping strain it hits you like a truck. The negative effects are dry eyes and dizziness. Not a munchies strain but the biggest negative if paranoia because of how strong the head high is. Don’t recommend for a beginner. I’ve had all types of sativa strains and so far this is my fav. Best part is you can smoke it at night. Helps greatly with fatigue after a long day. 10/10
s........2
October 3, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
I feel Amazing !!! Sudden jolt of energy and focus. Great daytime on the job workflow strain .