I love this strain. My weed preference sways from a sativa lover to a indicia person depending on my mood. This strain is what I look for in a sativa. super heady and strong makes you feel stupid and in my opinion lays me out more then a indicia strain would. Very hard to function of this one but is the best wake and bake I've ever had. Its easy to focus on work and stuff like that but communicating is hard because I can't remember anything. In all a very intense sativa. This strain is very fuel like with lemon hits that burn your nose. When you inhale this strain you feel the euphoria in your lungs and its not a creeping strain it hits you like a truck. The negative effects are dry eyes and dizziness. Not a munchies strain but the biggest negative if paranoia because of how strong the head high is. Don’t recommend for a beginner. I’ve had all types of sativa strains and so far this is my fav. Best part is you can smoke it at night. Helps greatly with fatigue after a long day. 10/10