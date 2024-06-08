stock photo similar to Jupiter Jack
Jupiter Jack is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jack Herer and an unknown parent strain. Jupiter Jack is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seven Leaves, the average price of Jupiter Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jupiter Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jupiter Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Jupiter Jack strain reviews4
c........e
June 8, 2024
Tingly
Anxious
S........1
January 16, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
j........6
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly