Indica

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 167 reviews

Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.

Effects

868 reported effects from 119 people
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 43%
Happy 40%
Hungry 29%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 2%

Reviews

167

Avatar for Green_Medicine
Member since 2013
Jupiter OG is a very potent indica and is a very sedating strain that is great to use during the evening or before going to sleep. I've been smoking this strain to combat my insomnia and lower back pain. It's been very effective and I've been able to have a good nights sleep without feeling pain for...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OccupyLA
Member since 2011
Looks: Dense and delicate nugs that break apart easily. Mostly dark green buds with a few orange hairs and moderate trichome coverage. Dank and sticky when broken up. Smell: Pine, citrus and a touch of fuel. The citrus is more pronounced than many batches of OG I’ve sampled. Taste: Similar t...
Reported
feelings
HappySleepy
Avatar for StashMad
Member since 2014
Just came across this and thought it was Reggie, was I wrong. Beautiful!!!!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for lodester
Member since 2011
Very nice, clean hitting vapors. Delivers a good functioning and calming body high. This is a great replacement for morning coffee at the right dosage. A very clear and non-cerebral high
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for Bddesign
Member since 2011
I'm a huge fan of the planetary strains. Unfortunately, the Jupiter is not one of my favs. Top 25 maybe, but I smoke 90% A+ grade or better. I find it strange given that the Pluto, Mars, and Saturn all fall in my top 5, the Saturn and Mars tying at number 1, and Pluto making the top 5 somewhere. ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Photos

