Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Jurassic Purp from Salyer Genetics is a cross of Cherry Pie and Big Sur Holy Weed x Lil Purp. This THC-dominant strain features passionfruit-like flavors of grapefruit and pineapple complemented by a musky gas, and it has light green flowers with dark purple accents and pink pistils.