Kailua Pua reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kailua Pua.

Avatar for DemianB
Member since 2018
Weak smoke, no flavor or smell
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Kailua Pua is a extremely special strain created by our 00 Branch responsible for sourcing genetics like GG#4, GSC Forum cut and a epic Sour Diesel for breeding projects from the formidable genetics library of Herban Tribe at Amazon Organics. 00 = Oregon 'Ohana Pua Mana 'Ohana 00 Branch began bree...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
