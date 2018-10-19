Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Kailua Pua is a extremely special strain created by our 00 Branch responsible for sourcing genetics like GG#4, GSC Forum cut and a epic Sour Diesel for breeding projects from the formidable genetics library of Herban Tribe at Amazon Organics.
00 = Oregon 'Ohana
Pua Mana 'Ohana 00 Branch began bree...