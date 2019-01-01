Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
White Label Seeds crossed Northern India, Jamaican, and Haze genetics to create Kali Haze—a strain named after Kali, a Hindu goddess who embodies female energy, creativity, and fertility. You can may expect an energetic, creative high that will power you through the day.