Kalijah is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk and Diesel. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Kalijah is 16.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Reggae Seeds, the average price of Kalijah typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kalijah’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kalijah, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
