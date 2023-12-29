Kamikaze reviews
Kamikaze reviews
r........r
December 29, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Spicy and herbal. Tastes good to me with hints of black pepper. Sat and played Xbox most the night. Uplifting and helped battle my fatigue.
c........6
July 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I really liked this strain it was a John Doe x always faded jar
d........2
November 5, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Get ready to be locked in with this strain. Laughs and chips all the way. Perfect for a movie night.