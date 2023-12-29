Kamikaze
aka Kamikazi
Kamikaze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Widow and Jack Herer. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, providing a well-balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects. Kamikaze is celebrated for its stimulating and invigorating high. Kamikaze typically boasts a THC content that ranges from 18% to 22%, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as energizing, creative, and euphoric, making it an excellent option for those looking to enhance their productivity and mood. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Kamikaze to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic fatigue. Its mood-enhancing and energizing properties can provide relief for these conditions, promoting mental well-being and increased alertness. Kamikaze features flavors that combine the earthy and herbal notes of its parent strains, with hints of pine. This combination creates a complex and enjoyable taste profile that many cannabis enthusiasts appreciate. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, contributing to its piney and uplifting qualities. The average price of Kamikaze typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for a wide range of consumers. Its appealing effects and pleasant flavor make it a popular choice in the cannabis market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Kamikaze, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this invigorating hybrid strain.
Kamikaze strain effects
