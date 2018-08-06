ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Karmarado OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Karmarado OG.

Avatar for hudsonaz
Member since 2012
First strain I've tried with zero effects other than sleepiness! I'd suggest this strain to anyone stuffing from anxiety or insomnia.
FocusedSleepy
Avatar for Darth1guy
Member since 2019
This is a great strain. Made all my pain disappear and helped me get some of the best sleep I’ve had in a long time. Recommend this strain to those who want to sleep like a baby
ArousedSleepyTingly
Avatar for enilorac420
Member since 2016
I got this in a sugar wax gram from S.G.O.W (Secret Gardens of Washington) in WA state on the i502 recreational market at a shop called Fillabong in Silverdale. I love this consistency it is easy to work with. but more importantly the strain, a potent indica which helps calm my high anxiety and make...
CreativeFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
