I got this in a sugar wax gram from S.G.O.W (Secret Gardens of Washington) in WA state on the i502 recreational market at a shop called Fillabong in Silverdale. I love this consistency it is easy to work with. but more importantly the strain, a potent indica which helps calm my high anxiety and make...