This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 40%
Sleepy 24%
Uplifted 19%
Pain 37%
Stress 33%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Dry eyes 1%
Paranoid 1%
Reviews
76
nneptune5
Member since 2019
I love indicas. Especially heavy indicas (hybrids drive me crazy since they don't relax me as much)
Ray Charles is my favorite strain. This is fantastic, though! My dispensery has been out of indicas for a few months, since our state went recreational. So, I grabbed a couple of grams of this strain ...
Okay reporting back here with another review....i've been trying every strain available since becoming a patient the 1st of January, and a partiucular 1/8th of this strain I purchased some weeks back from EarthMed, in Addison is still the best smelling/tasting weed i've ever had in my life (and i've...
.5g cresco vape cart. A very good Indica that will leave you feeling very at peace and relaxed. This does make you a little hungry as well as very sleepy. Provides a nice body high. This strain sneaks up on you. It's my favorite of the limited indicas I have tried.