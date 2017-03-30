ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Katsu Bubba Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Katsu Bubba Kush.

Effects

66 people reported 445 effects
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 40%
Sleepy 24%
Uplifted 19%
Pain 37%
Stress 33%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Dry eyes 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

76

Avatar for nneptune5
Member since 2019
I love indicas. Especially heavy indicas (hybrids drive me crazy since they don't relax me as much) Ray Charles is my favorite strain. This is fantastic, though! My dispensery has been out of indicas for a few months, since our state went recreational. So, I grabbed a couple of grams of this strain ...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bjdbuds
Member since 2020
Okay reporting back here with another review....i've been trying every strain available since becoming a patient the 1st of January, and a partiucular 1/8th of this strain I purchased some weeks back from EarthMed, in Addison is still the best smelling/tasting weed i've ever had in my life (and i've...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mathuedoi
Member since 2019
This is what it feels like to float on a cloud.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for 773Jay
Member since 2019
Great for the end of the day, bit of a light weight but it knocked me on my ass and put me right to sleep when I had this after dinner.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for LoganCrane
Member since 2019
.5g cresco vape cart. A very good Indica that will leave you feeling very at peace and relaxed. This does make you a little hungry as well as very sleepy. Provides a nice body high. This strain sneaks up on you. It's my favorite of the limited indicas I have tried.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Hippie_Heart_Dad
Member since 2019
Incredible heavy and happy strain. Be careful of any small animals around, you may hug them to hard.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Me11ow
Member since 2019
One of the best I've had so far to help with sleep and appetite. Helps with pain too. I don't recommend prerolls (of any strain) as it is basically shake with a lot of grounded up stems and leaves.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
•Strain: Katsu Bubba Kush 3.5g •Brand: Cresco •Dispensary: Rise Hermitage •Type: Flower, indica •THCA: 30.71% •THC: 0.44% •Actual THC: 27.37% •Lineage: Bubba Kush •Aroma: Sweet, berries •Taste: It's so delicious it tastes similar to blueberries •Looks: Medium green with hues of orange •Effects: Rela...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy