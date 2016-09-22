ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kaua’i Electric
  • Leafly flower of Kaua’i Electric

Sativa

Kaua’i Electric

Kaua’i Electric

Kaua’i Electric is a Hawaiian landrace sativa that has been cultivated on the Powerline trail near Mt. Wai’ale’ale, also known as the rainiest place on Earth. This hearty sativa exhibits a range of bright tropical colors and smells of passionfruit and guava. The flavors are fresh and tropical with an aftertaste of skunk and earth. Kaua’i Electric has a carefree cerebral energy while leaving the body light and blissful.   

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Mahalo for giving Kaua'i Electric and so many other Hawaiian strains such beautifully crafted eloquent reviews @ Leafly Our ‘Ohana from da 808/503 Kānaka connect has received lab results from a crop of Kaua’i Electric organically grown in a greenhouse: Total THC: 17.4% THC.a: 16.1% Total CBD: 3....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Kealiaboy
Member since 2017
This is the true story about the Kauai electric strain I'm a local haole that grew up on Kauai from the mid 50s my friends and I grew different varieties around the east side of Kauai and we decided to go up the power line trail because was always raining up there but had one Chain gate. So we cut t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
My experience with Kauai Electric goes back to the early 1980's on the northside of Kauai. Wainihau valley, down towards the end of the road and the beginning of the 14 mile trail to Kalalau valley and the napali coastline. Some locals gathered on the beach passed me joint and wanted to know if it c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for TalaParis
Member since 2016
euphoric and creative high. mellow sativa
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for springhaze
Member since 2016
This strain gives a nice mellow and functional high. I enjoy a few hits after dinner to wind down, although this would be a perfect daytime smoke. This strain has a pretty mild aroma and flavor-- sometimes Sativas give me a headache, but I'm loving the less "sharp" effects of Kauai Electric. Also...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain
Kaua’i Electric
Strain child
GDP Electric
child