Kaua’i Electric is a Hawaiian landrace sativa that has been cultivated on the Powerline trail near Mt. Wai’ale’ale, also known as the rainiest place on Earth. This hearty sativa exhibits a range of bright tropical colors and smells of passionfruit and guava. The flavors are fresh and tropical with an aftertaste of skunk and earth. Kaua’i Electric has a carefree cerebral energy while leaving the body light and blissful.
Kaua’i Electric
Show all
write a review
Member since 2015
Member since 2017
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Kaua’i Electric