KC Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain KC Kush.
KC Kush strain effects
KC Kush reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........s
June 22, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
This is a very smooth and robust tasting strain. It reminds me of the old school Bubba Kush with a little Gorilla Glue mixed. As a KC Native I’m proud of this strain and will from now on make it apart of my “care kit” when traveling; especially, to show off in other cities our beautiful Kc Kush. Illicit knocked it out the box with this strain
s........n
August 9, 2023
Relaxed
KCK is a winner! I have had really good results when smoking this strain. Be aware, it's a builder, but if smoke regularly just lean on in! I would recommend to anyone who smokes for insomnia, joint pain, or just needs to quiet their mind!
a........9
February 16, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smoked a half gram joint, not bad at all. Sort of a mellow high at first but keeps getting you more and more relaxed. The taste is also wonderful. Highly recommend.
S........o
February 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
10/10 recommend this indica strain! It’s one of my favs!! It’s smooth, yet still gives you a little bit of a kick when you first hit it. It has a euphoric feeling keeping me happy and relaxed. Tastes good and smells good- all around chef’s kiss!
r........1
February 27, 2024
Focused
Happy
normally, i’m a sativa girlie. HOWEVER this might just be my favorite strain ever. like others have said, it’s a builder. you can be very intentional with how much you smoke— you can take 2-4 puffs for a chill, light buzz, or double the dosage for giggles, body tingles, and pain relief. the best part— i feel relaxed AND im able to think coherently with this strain :D
b........n
December 23, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Nice indica. Great head high with a nice body high that doesn't overwhelm. The flavor is interesting, but I almost get a smoky, piney flavor that is pungent. Almost, dare I say, like a smoker smoking some great KC BBQ. Big time couch lock as the high eases in. Very spacey weed. Don't work while on this stuff. Will have you in the clouds and getting hungry. This was 23% from Illicit in KCMO.
A........2
June 1, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Great for when you can’t get to sleep, smokes really well and the high last for a pretty long time.
g........x
April 15, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
very nice. gets me relaxed and helps with headaches.