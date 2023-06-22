normally, i’m a sativa girlie. HOWEVER this might just be my favorite strain ever. like others have said, it’s a builder. you can be very intentional with how much you smoke— you can take 2-4 puffs for a chill, light buzz, or double the dosage for giggles, body tingles, and pain relief. the best part— i feel relaxed AND im able to think coherently with this strain :D