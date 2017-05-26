ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for BreezeChap
Member since 2016
Never heard of this strain but picked it up based on smell and looks. Has a pleasant earthy/spicey smell, and nugs are super dense and sugary. It was definitely potent but didnt ruin my sunday
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for iamannas1
Member since 2016
This strain gives an awesome head high, with a small amount of a nice stoney body high. The terpene profile is great, a strong fruity smell with a saturated bright green bud, sprinkled with lots of amber pistils and sugary trichomes.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for JABLLC
Member since 2014
Amazingly smooth. Sugary! Tastes great. Buds are big, and nicely trimmed. I felt very relaxed, and very happy. Definitely a new favorite for me!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jeffderbs
Member since 2016
I was very surprised at how stoned I got . a new favorite. happy happy happy
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Photos

User uploaded image of Kelly Hill Gold
Avatar for ChristopherJones
Member since 2016
I give this a five star because it my kind of Indica. Got a hold of this early in the day and it was very relaxing and tasted like potent earthy sweetness. My afternoon wasn't a couch-lock but i still enjoyed my heavy Indica high. (though i'm sure i could'a smoked more and been super ripped).
