This strain gives an awesome head high, with a small amount of a nice stoney body high. The terpene profile is great, a strong fruity smell with a saturated bright green bud, sprinkled with lots of amber pistils and sugary trichomes.
I give this a five star because it my kind of Indica. Got a hold of this early in the day and it was very relaxing and tasted like potent earthy sweetness. My afternoon wasn't a couch-lock but i still enjoyed my heavy Indica high. (though i'm sure i could'a smoked more and been super ripped).