Indica

Kelly Hill Gold

Cultivated by Joseph Arthur Botanicals in Colorado, Kelly Hill Gold is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain that crosses Acapulco Gold and Chemdawg 4. With buds that are large and full of orange pistils, this strain gives off strong earthy notes and the smell of burnt coffee. Averaging at 24.5% THC, its potent effects will send you into a relaxed and euphoric state that can help alleviate anxiety and stress.

Reviews

5

Avatar for BreezeChap
Member since 2016
Never heard of this strain but picked it up based on smell and looks. Has a pleasant earthy/spicey smell, and nugs are super dense and sugary. It was definitely potent but didnt ruin my sunday
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for iamannas1
Member since 2016
This strain gives an awesome head high, with a small amount of a nice stoney body high. The terpene profile is great, a strong fruity smell with a saturated bright green bud, sprinkled with lots of amber pistils and sugary trichomes.
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for jeffderbs
Member since 2016
I was very surprised at how stoned I got . a new favorite. happy happy happy
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for JABLLC
Member since 2014
Amazingly smooth. Sugary! Tastes great. Buds are big, and nicely trimmed. I felt very relaxed, and very happy. Definitely a new favorite for me!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Second strain parent
Acapulco Gold
parent
Strain
Kelly Hill Gold

Photos

